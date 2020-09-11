Left Menu
Bihar GNM students protest outside minister's residence demanding conduction of exams

Several members of the Bihar General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Student Union held a protest outside the state's health minister Mangal Pandey's residence in Patna on Friday, demanding the conduction of the final-year exams.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:49 IST
Members of the Bihar GNM Student Union Minister's outside the health minister's house. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several members of the Bihar General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Student Union held a protest outside the state's health minister Mangal Pandey's residence in Patna on Friday, demanding the conduction of the final-year exams. "We want our final year exams to be conducted as soon as possible and results also to be declared soon after so that we can apply for the upcoming 4000 vacancies this year. We have not yet been formally registered and cannot apply to private institutes," Reetika Raj, a third-year GNM student told ANI.

As per Tina Kumar, another protester, the current session was already running one year behind and several students had dropped out due to the delay. "This year's session is already running one year behind. We held a rally here last year too but nothing came of it. So many women had hopes of being medical professionals have had to drop out and have gone into depression because of this massive delay pressure from family members," Kumari said.

She added, "Our parents have spent a lot of money on our education and this delay from the government is unacceptable. My fellow protestors and I will sit outside Pandey's residence till our demands were met." (ANI)

