Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man dies after being hit by SUV; driver arrested in Delhi

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for hitting a cyclist with his SUV following which he died, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:11 IST
Man dies after being hit by SUV; driver arrested in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for hitting a cyclist with his SUV following which he died, police said. The police said, accused Sonit resident of Greater Kailash-1, age-28 years is graduate. He is a businessman from Karol Bagh, Delhi. No previous criminal involvement has been found against him.

A press note from the Delhi Police said, "On September 8, at 8.12 AM, a PCR call regarding missing of a 38 year old person namely Sanjesh Awasthi, resident of Aali Vihar, Sarita Vihar Delhi, who worked in old Faridabad in a private company was received in Badarpur police station. On enquiry with complainant Anupam Shukla brother in law of the missing person, it was revealed that missing person Sanjesh used to come at home daily at bout 6.30- 7.00 pm by cycle but yesterday he did not come." "The next day, they found his damaged cycle, bag and footwear on Mathura Road- Badarpur flyover. IO/SI Vivek Gautam enquired about any unknown person's MLC or any PCR call from nearby Hospitals and Police Stations but no clue was found about him. Other possible efforts were made to locate the missing person but all in vain. A case under IPC section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) was registered at the Badarpur police station," the press note said.

"LPS Amar Colony Delhi therein an unknown person was taken to Moolchand Hospital during intervening night of September 7-8 as brought dead. The relative of the deceased identified the body in hospital as Sanjesh Awasthi. During further investigation, CCTV footage at various locations including Moolchand Hospital Delhi were checked," the Delhi Police said. "During checking in CCTV footage of Moolchand Hospital, it was ascertained that the deceased was brought in a...SUV by a young person. On further investigation, SUV was found registered in the name of a private limited company situated at Karol Bagh, Delhi. On further investigation, the residential address of owner/driver of above mentioned offending vehicle was found of Greater Kailash, Delhi. The owner cum driver of said Range Rover was found Sonit, resident of Greater Kailash-1, age- 28 years who was arrested and the offending vehicle was also seized in the present case," the press release said.

The police said, on interrogation accused Sonit confessed that on September 7, he was coming from Faridabad by Range Rover car and going to home at Greater Kailash-I Delhi. At about 7.15 PM, he reached at Badarpur flyover. Suddenly one cyclist came in front of car and he was hit. Due to this, he got injuries. "Seeing his critical condition, he took him at Moolchand Hospital by his car, where he was declared brought dead. He got frightened and escaped from hospital without informing his credentials to Hospital authorities. Further, as he didn't want to disclose his visit of Faridabad to his family members, therefore, in Hospital he told the place of the accident near Okhla Mandi," the police added. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Avg hike of 1.74 pc in ready reckoner rates in Maha; Pune tops

The Maharashtra government on Friday hiked ready reckoner rates by an average of 1.74 per cent across the state. The new rates were announced here by Omprakash Deshmukh, Inspector-General of Revenue and Controller of Stamps.The publicatio...

UAE welcomes Israel-Bahrain agreement, hopes it will be positive for peace

The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed the decision by Bahrain and Israel to establish relations, which it said it hoped would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation in the region and around the world.The move ...

Colombia minister issues apology, seeks to restore calm after deadly protests

Colombias defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the police for the death of a man in custody that has sparked two nights of protests in capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha, leaving 13 dead and hundreds injured. Demonstrato...

Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

Investors are shifting their focus to the Federal Reserves monetary policy meeting next week as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market sell-off.So far, few believe the past weeks volatility in stocks - which knocked th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020