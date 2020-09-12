COVID-19 hits Odisha's handloom industry hard, weavers report massive decline in sales

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted several industries across the board, however, the handloom industry is among the most affected sectors in Odisha. The weavers working in the Ganjam district here told ANI that most of their produce was left unsold due to the spread of the pathogen.

"I hand weave cotton sarees. All stock of my product has not been sold because of COVID-19. It would be nice if any government assistance is received in making sales. All raw materials have become expensive," says a local weaver while speaking to ANI. Scores of people working in this particular sector are facing the brunt as the lockdown has hit the tourism industry, import and export businesses which are the mainstay of this industry.

Dr. Anita Sabat, Managing Trustee, Odita Trust, Researcher and Expert of Odisha Handloom and Handicrafts told ANI that weavers are now not able to purchase raw material as they have become expensive and added that their products have not been sold this year. "They are facing a lot of issues. Stock clearance is a problem for them. Even the required raw material is also not available in the market due to COVID-19," Sabat added. (ANI)