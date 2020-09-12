Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Sunday

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday amid friction between the actor and the Shiv Sena.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:41 IST
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday amid friction between the actor and the Shiv Sena. It is believed that the actor will apprise the governor of the situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. According to an official release, the meeting is scheduled at 4.30 pm.

This comes in the backdrop of Ranaut's bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides this, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Moreover, the actor allegedly received threats following which she was provided Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. (ANI)

