West Bengal reports 59 more COVID-19 fatalities, 3,161 new cases

West Bengal on Saturday reported 3,161 new COVID19 cases and 59 deaths, taking the number of cases in the state to 1,99,493, the state's health department said.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 22:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Saturday reported 3,161 new COVID19 cases and 59 deaths, taking the number of cases in the state to 1,99,493, the state's health department said. The state now has 23,521 active cases, 1,72,085 patients have discharged and 3,887 have succumbed due to virus, it added.

"West Bengal reports 3,161 new COVID19 cases and 59 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,99,493 including 1,72,085 discharges, 23,521 active cases and 3,887 deaths," the department said. The total number of cases across the country stands at 46,59,984 and 9,58,316 cases are active. While 36,24,196 have recovered, 77,472 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said.

