West Bengal reports 59 more COVID-19 fatalities, 3,161 new cases

"West Bengal reports 3,161 new COVID19 cases and 59 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,99,493 including 1,72,085 discharges, 23,521 active cases and 3,887 deaths," the department said. The total number of cases across the country stands at 46,59,984 and 9,58,316 cases are active. While 36,24,196 have recovered, 77,472 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said.

