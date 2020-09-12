PETA announces Rs 50,000 reward for information on missing rhesus macaque
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the discovery of a missing rhesus macaque who was illegally held captive for over a year by tattoo artist Kamaljit Singh.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 22:36 IST
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the discovery of a missing rhesus macaque who was illegally held captive for over a year by tattoo artist Kamaljit Singh.
According to PETA, Singh had and his studio manager Deepak Vohra had held captive rhesus macaque, which is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972.
"People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is offering a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the discovery of a missing rhesus macaque - a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972 - who was reportedly illegally held captive for over a year by tattoo artist Kamaljit Singh (alias Kamz Inkzone) and his studio manager, Deepak Vohra," said Garima Ozas, PETA, Emergency Response coordinator. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- PETA
- Wildlife Protection Act