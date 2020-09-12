Railways allows special suburban services for candidates appearing for exams in Mumbai
The Western Railway on Saturday granted permission to candidates, who are appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams, to travel in special suburban services over the Mumbai Suburban network of Railways.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:50 IST
The Western Railway on Saturday granted permission to candidates, who are appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams, to travel in special suburban services over the Mumbai Suburban network of Railways. This comes after a request was made by the Maharashtra government on September 11.
"As per the request received from Govt of Maharashtra vide letter dated 11/9/2020, Permission is hereby granted by Railway Board to candidates, who are appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies, to travel in special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network of Railways," an official release reads. "The exam hall ticket with the respective college Identity card of candidates appearing in exams will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions ( parents/guardians) on exam days," the release further reads.
The Western Railways has requested the travelers to follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19. (ANI)
