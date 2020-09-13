Kalaburagi City Corporation launches drive to catch stray pigs

Kalaburagi City Corporation has launched a drive to catch stray pigs after receiving complaints from locals. The locals have been complaining of cleanliness issues and higher chances of getting diseases associated with pigs including swine flu.

For this, the Kalaburagi City Corporation had urged pig owners to stop the practice of keeping pigs in the residential areas. Saqawat Hussain, a veterinary officer at the city corporation, told ANI, "At least 5 times, we have urged pig owners to not keep the pigs in the residential areas. We have even warned them for the same."

Hussain said, "We have started this drive after receiving a complaint from the locals. During COVID-19, the fear of getting infection grew among the people. Pigs can even lead to some genetic diseases." "In the wake of this, we have started this drive in various parts of the city. From September 9, we have stepped up efforts to catch stray pigs and have caught around 1,200 pigs in the last four days," he said.

Kalaburagi City corporation is also encouraging the pig owners to set up businesses outside the residential area. He further said, "We have also encouraged the owners to start up their business. For this, we will be extending our support as we will provide them trade license and some financial assistance."

Hussain also informed that the owners will also be given financial assistance for personal needs. (ANI)