Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 3,913 more COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 3,913 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the State to 1,50,807, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:18 IST
Odisha reports 3,913 more COVID-19 cases
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha has reported 3,913 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the State to 1,50,807, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Out of the total cases reported from the State, there are 34,849 active cases while 1,15,279 patients have been cured or recovered.

Meanwhile, India in the last 24 hours reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

People News Roundup: Diana Rigg, who portrayed spy Emma Peel and murderer Medea, dies aged 82; T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fulham boss Parker stresses need for more signings after Arsenal loss

Scott Parker believes his newly promoted Fulham need to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their squad as they look to avoid dropping straight back down to Engands second-tier. Fulham, who were promoted after winning the Championshi...

FACTBOX-Continuity and reforms: Key policies of Japan PM hopeful Suga

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga looks set to become prime minister this week, after garnering the backing of most of the ruling Liberal Democratic Partys LDP factions to win a party leadership election slated for Monday.Incu...

Study reveals healthy diet, exercise during pregnancy could lead to healthier children

New research shows improving the lifestyle of women with obesity during pregnancy could mean long-term cardiovascular benefits for their children. The study, led by Kings College London and supported by the British Heart Foundation and Tomm...

FOCUS-With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom

As COVID-19 grounds swaths of airline fleets, companies that profit off the dismantling and trade of aircraft parts are seeing early signs of an expected rebound in activity as carriers accelerate plane retirements.While companies that stor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020