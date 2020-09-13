Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's Madhu Vihar

A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Sunday and later they managed to flee the spot. According to the officials, the injured man was later declared dead. The police are on a lookout for the miscreants.

According to the Police, the deceased used to run a car washing workshop in Dakshinpuri. The person who was shot dead was involved in a murder case in 2011 and have involvements in some other cases as well.

More information is awaited in the matter. (ANI)