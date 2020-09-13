Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month

Energy producers and communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast organized evacuations of residents and offshore workers on Sunday as they prepared for the second hurricane strike in less than a month. and Murphy Oil Corp on Saturday began evacuations from offshore production platforms, spokespeople said.

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:23 IST
U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month

Energy producers and communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast organized evacuations of residents and offshore workers on Sunday as they prepared for the second hurricane strike in less than a month. Tropical Storm Sally strengthened as it crept up the warm waters of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, carrying winds that could reach 100 mile per hour (160 kph) ahead of landfall on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Sally was upgraded to an "extremely dangerous" potential Category 2 hurricane. It was about 300 miles (482 km) from the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving at 13 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. At 8 a.m. EDT, its sustained winds had increased to 50 mph, the NHC said. Chevron Corp. and Murphy Oil Corp on Saturday began evacuations from offshore production platforms, spokespeople said. Chevron's Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery was implementing storm preparedness procedures, the company said.

Other oil producers with drilling rigs and platforms in the area said they were monitoring the storm and prepared to take action as needed. U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production provides about 17% of U.S. crude oil and 5% of U.S. natural gas production. As much as 1.5 million barrels per day of oil output was shut last month as Hurricane Laura tore through the Gulf of Mexico.

Louisiana on Saturday declared a state of emergency and the city of New Orleans ordered a Sunday 6 p.m. CDT evacuation for residents outside the city's protective levees. Coastal Grand Isle also issued its third evacuation since July.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea separatistsThe 12 Hong Kong people arrested at sea by mainland authorities last month were separatists, a spokeswoman for Chinas foreign minis...

Lok Sabha Speaker to convene BAC meeting on September 15: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Business Advisory Committee BAC meeting did not come to any conclusion on the issues raised by us, therefore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will convene another BAC mee...

Drugs case: Siddaramaiah seeks impartial probe without any political motive

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought merciless action against those involved in drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and said the investigation into the case has to be impartial and without any...

Spotless leader who dedicated his life to serving the poor: Nadda on Raghuvansh Singh

Expressing grief over the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said the former Union minister always gave priority to public service and that Bihar has lost a pro-people leaderIn a statement, Nadda remembered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020