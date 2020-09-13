Left Menu
Shell securing U.S. Gulf of Mexico drilling operations, no offshore production impact -company

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Royal Dutch Shell Plc began securing offshore drilling operations in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico in the path of Tropical Storm Sally, but there has been no impact on production, the company said on Sunday.

"As a precautionary measure, we are securing drilling operations for some rigs in preparation for potentially severe weather," said Shell spokeswoman Cynthia Babski. "At this time, there are no impacts to production and all personnel remain aboard our assets."

