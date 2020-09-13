MT New Diamond is stable, safe 95 kms from Sri Lanka coast: Indian Navy
Sri Lankan vessel MT New Diamond which caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3, was stable and safe 95 kilometres from Sri Lanka coast, Indian Navy said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:11 IST
Sri Lankan vessel MT New Diamond which caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3, was stable and safe 95 kilometres from Sri Lanka coast, Indian Navy said. A joint team of Indian Navy, Sri Lanka Navy and Salvor diving team completed underwater inspection.
Salvors undertook deballasting and blanking of the underwater non-return valve, said Indian Navy. Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone.
The large 333-metre long crude carrier was carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Navy
- Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Navy
- Indian Oil Corporation
- Kuwait
- Paradip
ALSO READ
Reform process of Sri Lankan Constitution would be underway very soon: Minister
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga enters UNP leadership fray
Post-Galwan clash, Indian Navy quietly deployed warship in South China Sea
Sri Lanka's former PM Wickremesinghe's cousin expresses desire to lead UNP
Vice Adm SR Sarma assumes charge as Chief of Materiel of Indian Navy