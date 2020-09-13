Rajasthan reports 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

As many as 1,703 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 1,02,408. There are 84,518 cases which have recovered while 83,084 have been discharged.

With 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count crossed 47-lakh mark on Sunday. (ANI)