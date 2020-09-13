Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

As many as 1,703 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 1,02,408.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:47 IST
Rajasthan reports 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,703 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 1,02,408. There are 84,518 cases which have recovered while 83,084 have been discharged.

"Rajasthan reports 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, 1,616 recoveries and 1,668 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,02,408, including 1,236 deaths, 84,518 recoveries and 83,084 discharges," said State Health Department. With 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count crossed 47-lakh mark on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Xi's aggressive moves against India 'unexpectedly flopped': Report

Describing Xi Jinping as the architect of the PLAs recent aggressive moves against India, a leading US magazine has reported that the Chinese President has risked his future with the high-profile incursions into Indian territory that unexpe...

Chhattisgarh CM flags of 'Corona Vijay Rath' to create awareness, distribute masks, sanitizers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday flagged off Corona Vijay Rath here to create awareness regarding COVID-19 and also distribute masks and sanitizers free of cost.Speaking to media, Baghel said, Corona Vijay Rath started t...

Motor racing-Hamilton takes 90th win in crazy, red-flagged Tuscan GP

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 90th Formula One win, one short of Ferrari great Michael Schumachers all-time record, after a crazy Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday that twice had to be stopped and re-started. The six-times world champions Finnish...

UP Police and Forensic Science University to come up in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar area

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Forensic Science University will come up at Piparsand village in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow, the state government said on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi told reporters the university...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020