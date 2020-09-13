Left Menu
If Congress regime led by PM Rahul Gandhi comes to power , it would cancel NEET: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that if Congress regime led by Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister comes to power in the Centre then the party would cancel the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 13-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 23:17 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy speaking to media on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Narayanasamy visited Moolakulam Christ Private College, an exam centre of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday.

Narayanasamy visited Moolakulam Christ Private College, an exam centre of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday. "Personally Visited the #Students and parents of our #Puducherry #NEET Aspirants at the Examination Center and wished them #Neetpuducherry #Neetexam #Neetexam2020 #Covid19," he tweeted.

The NEET was held on Sunday across the country amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the exam put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centers and reducing the number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for May 3, the exam deferred twice due to Covid-19. First, it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13. (ANI)

