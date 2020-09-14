Andhra Pradesh: Road washed away in rains in Guntur

Heavy rains washed away a temporary road at the Vennadevi area near Sattenapalli in Guntur district.

A bridge is under construction at Vennadevi. A temporary road was set up at the bridge for the sake of transport. However, that road has been washed away in the heavy rains.

This caused hampering of transport from Guntur to Hyderabad and from Guntur to Macharla. (ANI)