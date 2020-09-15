Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump trade aid payments benefited large, Southern farms -watchdog report

Farmers from the U.S. Southeast, primarily those growing crops like cotton or sorghum, received larger trade aid payments from the federal government in 2019 than those in other parts of the country, a government watchdog agency said on Monday. President Donald Trump's administration rolled out various subsidy schemes to compensate farmers for lost sales during a tariff war with China, and the programs were frequently criticized for favoring some farmers over others.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 03:52 IST
Trump trade aid payments benefited large, Southern farms -watchdog report

Farmers from the U.S. Southeast, primarily those growing crops like cotton or sorghum, received larger trade aid payments from the federal government in 2019 than those in other parts of the country, a government watchdog agency said on Monday.

President Donald Trump's administration rolled out various subsidy schemes to compensate farmers for lost sales during a tariff war with China, and the programs were frequently criticized for favoring some farmers over others. While many farmers back Trump, dissatisfaction from farmers in swing states like Wisconsin or Michigan could play a role in November's presidential election.

The non-partisan Government Accountability Office found farmers in Georgia received the most money per acre, with an average of $119.00 per acre, versus an average of $54 per acre across the country. U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, who requested the nonpartisan GAO's report, noted that Georgia is also the home of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

"He certainly put together a program that favored the crops in his state," said Stabenow, a Democrat. "Per farm, per acre, the South hit the jackpot, with Georgia leading the nation." The USDA, in response to a Reuters request for comment on the GAO report, said Stabenow and Senate Democrats "continue to twist the data to support a false narrative," according to an agency spokesperson.

The department did not explain why the GAO's 2019 data presented a false narrative, but pointed to an average of trade aid to farm states from both 2018 and 2019. Cotton farmers received payments equaling 40% of their projected value, while most other crops received 25% or less in 2019, according to the GAO report.

USDA said cotton and sorghum received higher payments because of higher trade damages "per unit of production" compared with commodities such as soybeans, hogs and corn. Large farms also benefited from the program, with the top 25 farms receiving an average of nearly $1.5 million per farm. More than 70% of these large farming operations are at least partially in the South, according to the GAO report.

While no additional rounds of trade aid payments are planned after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement in January, some industry experts expressed concern about potential inequities in coronavirus aid for farmers. "This program (the trade aid) sets a bad precedent for future farm policy," said Gary Wertish, president of the Michigan Farmers Union.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BNSF Railway appoints Kathryn Farmer as new CEO

BNSF Railway, one of the largest railroad operators in North America and owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday it appointed Kathryn Farmer as its chief executive officer, replacing Carl Ice, who led the company since 2013. Farmer,...

Daimler to pay $2.2 billion in diesel emissions cheating settlements

Daimler AG will pay 2.2 billion violating U.S. clean air laws and to resolve claims from 250,000 U.S. vehicle owners, court documents show. The German automaker and its Mercedes-Benz USA LLC unit disclosed on Aug. 13 it had reached a settle...

Trump trade aid payments benefited large, Southern farms -watchdog report

Farmers from the U.S. Southeast, primarily those growing crops like cotton or sorghum, received larger trade aid payments from the federal government in 2019 than those in other parts of the country, a government watchdog agency said on Mon...

Offshore oil wells, ports shut as Hurricane Sally advances on U.S. Gulf

Energy companies, ports and refiners raced on Monday to shut down as Hurricane Sally grew stronger while lumbering toward the central U.S. Gulf Coast, the second significant hurricane to shutter oil and gas activity over the last month. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020