Fire erupts in central Beirut commercial district, Lebanese media says

Fire erupts in central Beirut commercial district, Lebanese media saysReuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-09-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 11:43 IST
A fire erupted in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday, Lebanese broadcasters reported. Broadcaster al-Jadeed said a landmark building designed by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid was on fire.
The building was close to completion after years of construction.
