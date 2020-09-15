Left Menu
Development News Edition

Interim employer reconciliation, third party declaration period open: SARS

The Revenue Service warned that failure to fulfil these obligations may attract penalties and potentially criminal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:38 IST
Interim employer reconciliation, third party declaration period open: SARS
SARS is refining its risk mitigation and detection measures, and sharpening its existing audit and investigation capacity to identify and collect the tax due, and address non-compliance. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The interim employer reconciliation and third party declaration period are now open, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said on Tuesday.

"As part of ensuring that SARS provides certainty and clarity of the legal obligations of employers and third parties, SARS wishes to announce that the interim employer reconciliation and third party declaration period is now open and closes on 31 October 2020," the Revenue Service said in a statement.

For both large and small employers, a reconciliation of the first six months of declarations of employment taxes, monthly payments of these taxes and employee tax certificates [IRP5 and IT3(a) certificates] generated between 1 March and 31 August, is due.

"The elements that must reconcile in the employer declaration on staff earnings for the first half of the year include the monthly employer declarations submitted for Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Skills Development Levy (SDL), Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Employment Tax Incentive (ETI), as well as the monthly payments of these amounts and the employee tax certificates generated depicting the values for PAYE, SDL, UIF and ETI, where applicable," SARS said.

Third parties such as financial institutions, investment schemes and medical schemes, among others, are required to submit declarations such as medical contributions by members and expenses not covered by the medical scheme, interest earnings, retirement annuity contributions, amounts emanating from any investment, rental of immovable property, interest or royalty, amongst other declarations.

The Revenue Service warned that failure to fulfil these obligations may attract penalties and potentially criminal charges.

"The focus of SARS will be on the accuracy and completeness of what is submitted by employers and third parties, to avoid the many errors and corrections still experienced. These errors and corrections have a negative effect on the individual taxpayers that they relate to."

SARS is refining its risk mitigation and detection measures, and sharpening its existing audit and investigation capacity to identify and collect the tax due, and address non-compliance.

"Employer and third party compliance, importantly, enable SARS to provide a seamless experience for individual taxpayers when fulfilling their tax obligations."

Legislative and system changes

On the COVID-19 Tax Relief Measures announced by the Minister of Finance earlier this year, SARS said this provided employers with deferral relief for Pay As You Earn, a four-month skills development levy holiday, and an enhanced employment tax incentive, as per the amended Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill (DMTRAB).

The DMTRAB requires deferred amounts to be paid in six equal monthly instalments, commencing on 7 October 2020 until 5 March 2021.

"SARS has implemented these measures, but has not relaxed its deadlines for the submission of declarations and payment where relief has not been sought and thus penalties apply for late or non-submission," said SARS.

Meanwhile, the latest version of e@syFile™ is available for the interim reconciliation period.

It has been updated for increased user-friendliness, as part of SARS' service commitment to making compliance easier for taxpayers.

In addition, SARS has amended the Statement of Account (EMPSA) to include details of the deferred payments under the COVID-19 Tax Relief Measures.

This will allow qualifying employers to remain compliant.

A list of enhancements to the eFiling and e@syFile platforms can be viewed at Interim Reconciliation Enhancements.

SARS is directly communicating with third parties and payroll administrators to assist with filing and training where required.

Similarly, on the enforcement side, SARS is engaging third parties, particularly employers who have outstanding monthly returns and payments.

Voluntary disclosure

SARS also invited employers to regularise any tax defaults from previous years through the Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP).

A successful application through the VDP process waives penalties pertaining to the default disclosed, which otherwise could range up to 200%.

VDP applications can be made on eFiling.

Taxpayer queries

Employer and third party queries may be made to the contact centre or an appointment with a branch via the booking system on the SARS website.

"All third parties are reminded to consult the SARS website for important information on the interim reconciliation period at Third-party declaration process and Employees Tax What's New," said the revenue service.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Pure EV to enter international mkt with EPluto7G launch in Nepal

IIT Hyderabad-incubated electric vehicle startup, Pure EV on Tuesday said it plans to foray into the international market with the launch of its premium model EPluto7G in Nepal by October. Pure EVs expansion into Nepal is part of a larger s...

HK shares track Asian markets higher on China data, vaccine hopes

Hong Kong stocks tracked broader Asian markets higher on Tuesday, as upbeat China economic data and encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine buoyed sentiment. The Hang Seng index ended up 0.4 at 24,732.76, while the C...

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic

Five-year-old Kenyan student Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce fish.The television has replaced Munenes teachers and classmates after the government shut s...

Elephant tramples 70 year old woman to death in TN

A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Pannimadai on the city outskirts, early Tuesday. The incident occurred when Neelavathi was on her way to a temple at Varapalayam around 5 AM, police said.The woman noticed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020