Ajit Pawar approves Rs 50 cr for acquiring land for airport

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday approved a sum of Rs 50 crore for acquiring additional 34-hectare land required for a greenfield airport at Boramani in Solapur district. Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, instructed officials to coordinate with the forest department for transferring its separate 32 hectares of land required for developing the greenfield airport, an official statement said.

The decisions were taken during a meeting held at Mantralaya (state secretariat) here. The meeting was also attended by Solapur district Guardian Minister Dattatray Bharne, Congress MLA Praniti Shinde, Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) officials and others.

At present, there is an airport at Hotgi in Solapur city which handles only non-scheduled flights. The Hotgi airport, which is small in size, cannot be expanded given the presence of sugar mills and residential colonies around it, according to the statement.

Therefore, the greenfield airport is being developed at Boramani, 13 km away from the city and located along the Solapur-Hyderabad national highway. The project is to be developed on public-private partnership model and around 549 hectares of land has already been acquired for the purpose, the statement said.

Fund was required for acquiring the remaining 34 hectares of land for developing the airport. Hence, the Rs 50- crore fund has been approved by the deputy chief minister, the statement said. Farmers and owners will get due compensation for their land parcels following the decision, it said.