ILO launches Global Media Competition on labour migration and fair recruitment

International Labour Organization (ILO) is launching its sixth annual Global Media Competition to recognize exemplary media coverage on labour migration and fair recruitment.

The competition aims to promote quality reporting on labour migration issues. It will give awards to two published media pieces. For the first time, it will also give prizes for two 'synopses' of stories to be developed on labour migration or fair recruitment.

This year, specific coverage of the issues related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on migrant workers and their families, including with respect to the non-payment of wages, will be encouraged and viewed favourably.

"Today, information shapes opinions and actions in all corners of the world but it can also easily distort realities and further harm people. The COVID-19 pandemic has further brought to light this need for accurate, balanced and ethical media reporting," says Michelle Leighton, Chief of the ILO Labour Migration Branch and one of the competition judges.

The "synopsis" category will be open to both professional and student journalists and provides an opportunity to secure resources to develop an important migration story that journalists believe should be published.

The winners will be selected by a panel of experts in international migration and journalism, judged on the following criteria: demonstrating creativity and accuracy; using adequate terminology that protects migrants; promoting non-discrimination and highlighting the benefits of well-governed, safe labour migration, and fair recruitment.

The competition is supported by the International Trade Union Confederation, the International Organisation of Employers, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Federation of Journalists, Equal Times, Solidarity Centre, and Migrant Forum in Asia.

The competition is also organized with the support of the EU funded 'Global Action to Improve the Recruitment Framework of Labour Migration ' (REFRAME) project, and the SDC funded 'Integrated Programme on Fair Recruitment – Phase II ' (FAIR II).