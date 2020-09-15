Left Menu
Terrorist arrested during search operation in J-K's Nehama Kralgund

Handwara Police, with the help of 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Central Reserve Police Force, on Tuesday arrested a terrorist at Nehama Kralgund village in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Handwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the police, the terrorist was arrested during a search operation and incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also seized from his possession.

Earlier in the day, police arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Al-Badr and seized Rs 6 lakhs from their possession. (ANI)

