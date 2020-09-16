Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: One army personnel killed in Sunderbani sector in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Naik Aneesh Thomas lost his life after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani Sector.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:03 IST
J-K: One army personnel killed in Sunderbani sector in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Naik Aneesh Thomas.. Image Credit: ANI

Naik Aneesh Thomas lost his life after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani Sector. Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A press release from the Defence Wing read, "Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naik Aneesh Thomas was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries." Naik Aneesh Thomas was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SC orders fresh probe into death of NLU Jodhpur student in 2017

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a fresh investigation into the suspicious death of a National Law University NLU, Jodhpur student in the year 2017. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman, directed that a de nov...

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi arrives for investigation by NCB

Former business manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shruti Modi, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in a drugs-related case linked to the actors death, arrived at the NCB SIT office in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. ...

Ease of doing business: New projects may not need NOC in developed areas on Delhi's morphological ridge

The Centre has requested the Delhi government to consider doing away with the need to obtain a No Objection Certificate for projects in already developed areas on the morphological ridge such as Greater Kailash and Nehru Place, officials ha...

Cycling-Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17

Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday.Bernal, whose hopes of winning the race fell away when he cracked in Sundays 15th stage, was dropped from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020