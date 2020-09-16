J-K: One army personnel killed in Sunderbani sector in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Naik Aneesh Thomas lost his life after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani Sector.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:03 IST
Naik Aneesh Thomas lost his life after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani Sector. Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
A press release from the Defence Wing read, "Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naik Aneesh Thomas was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries." Naik Aneesh Thomas was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, it said. (ANI)
