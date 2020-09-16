Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai court sends three accused to judicial custody till Sept 23 in drugs case related to Sushant's death

A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes and Ankush Anreja to judicial custody till September 23 in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:54 IST
Mumbai court sends three accused to judicial custody till Sept 23 in drugs case related to Sushant's death
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes and Ankush Anreja to judicial custody till September 23 in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the case had last week arrested Karamjeet Singh from Andheri West area of Mumbai in the drugs case. The NCB has arrested several people in the case including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

Meanwhile, a special NDPS court had last week also rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and several others in the matter. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh even in winters, says retired Brigadier

The Indian Army is fully prepared to fight a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh and if China created conditions for war, they will face a better trained, better prepared, fully rested and psychologically hardened Indian troo...

PM Modi to dedicate Kosi Rail Mahasetu to the nation on September 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 18, will dedicate to the nation the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu mega-bridge through video-conference, the Prime Ministers Office PMO informed. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also inaugura...

Hungary expects pandemic second wave to peak in Dec-Jan -PM Orban

Hungary will maintain border closures and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in cinemas, theatres and social institutions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.Orban said the second wave o...

Cyprus says it is ready for dialogue with Turkey "without threats"

Cyprus is ready to engage in talks with Turkey to resolve differences but only without blackmail and threats, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday.The two countries are locked in a dispute over drilling rights in the Mediterranean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020