Left Menu
Development News Edition

Port Blair airport to get new terminal building by 2021

Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair will soon have a new terminal building to handle the surge in passenger traffic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:42 IST
Port Blair airport to get new terminal building by 2021
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that more than 65 per cent of project work is completed and the new terminal building of Port Blair is scheduled to be ready by the middle of 2021.. Image Credit: ANI

Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair will soon have a new terminal building to handle the surge in passenger traffic. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that more than 65 per cent of project work is completed and the new terminal building of Port Blair is scheduled to be ready by the middle of 2021.

"The airport currently handles 18 lakh passengers annually. Considering the surge in the passenger traffic, Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for construction of New Integrated Terminal Building at a cost of Rs 700 crores," the ministry said in a release. With a total built-up area of 40,837 sq m, the new terminal building will be capable to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 50 lakh passengers annually.

The world-class building is totally air-conditioned and will be equipped with modern passenger facilities with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges, five conveyor belts with In-line scan system and state-of-the-art Fire fighting and Fire Alarm system, the ministry said. "The new passenger terminal building will have three-levels comprising of lower ground, upper ground and first floor. The lower ground floor will be used as remote arrival, departure and service area, the upper ground floor will have entry gate for departure passengers and exit gate for arrival passengers and the first floor as awaiting lounge for international passengers," read the release.

The city side area of the Airport will also be developed with adequate parking facilities for car, taxi and buses along with the landscaping. "Inspired from nature, the design of the terminal is a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands. The New Terminal Building with a span of 240 mtrs having two 120 mtr column less spans supported through periphery steel columns, will facilitate columns less large span arrival and departure hall," the release said.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the new terminal building is a structural steel framed building provided with aluminum sheet roofing and cable net glazing all around. "The entire terminal will also have 100 per cent natural lighting through skylights provided at roof level. Curved shaped Cable Net Glazing will be provided all around the terminal building. This is first time introduced at such a large magnitude at Port Blair Airport," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Former Congress MLA George Mercier is dead

Former Congress MLA George Mercier died at a private hospital here on Wednesday following liver-related illness, party sources said. The 68-year old leader was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and the end came on Wednesday evening, t...

P&G Health June-quarter net rises 11 pc to Rs 49 cr

Procter Gamble Health, formerly known as Merck, on Wednesday reported a 10.8 per cent jump in June quarter net profit at Rs 48.9 crore. The profit growth came despite a fall in sales to Rs 200.3 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as again...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise before Fed; tech stocks pull down Nasdaq

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Wednesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve would continue to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, while a slide in tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq lower. The central banks two-day meeting ...

IMA publishes list of 382 docs who died due to COVID-19, demands they be treated as martyrs

Taking exception to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan not mentioning the death of healthcare workers due to COVID-19 in his statement in Parliament, the IMA on Wednesday published a list of 382 doctors who died due to the viral disease and dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020