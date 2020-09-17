Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh expresses concern over India banning export of onions

The Indian government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market. “The latest abrupt announcement of the Government of India on September 14, 2020 undermines the discussions that took place in 2019 and 2020 between the two friendly countries on the matter and the understanding shared,” read the foreign ministry letter sent to India through its High Commission in Dhaka.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 00:59 IST
Bangladesh expresses concern over India banning export of onions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh has officially conveyed its "deep concern" over India's banning the export of onions without due notice. The Indian government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market.

"The latest abrupt announcement of the Government of India on September 14, 2020 undermines the discussions that took place in 2019 and 2020 between the two friendly countries on the matter and the understanding shared," read the foreign ministry letter sent to India through its High Commission in Dhaka. The letter, dated September 15, was made available to the Bangladesh media in the late hours of Wednesday.

It requests the Indian High Commission to convey the message to authorities in New Delhi and take necessary measures to resume onion exports taking into consideration the excellent ties between the neighbours. In the letter, Bangladesh expressed its "deep concern" as the "sudden announcement" by India directly affects the supply of essential food items in Bangladesh market.

It pointed out that a secretary-level meeting between the commerce ministries of the two countries held on January 15-16, 2020 in Dhaka requested India not to impose export restriction on essential food items required by Bangladesh. The letter said the Bangladesh side also requested India to inform Dhaka "ahead of time" in case of any event necessitating such a restriction.

The matter was also raised by Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina during her visit to India in October 2019. Earlier in the day, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said Dhaka has requested New Delhi to revoke its ban on onion export in line with an "unwritten" understanding.

Even if, he said, India was required to take such a decision, New Delhi would inform Dhaka beforehand. "We are expecting a positive result soon in this regard," he said, while talking to reporters at his office.

New Delhi in September last year had imposed a similar onion export ban, which, however, was lifted later on. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said the government was considering withdrawing import duty on the essential item.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal...

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos and videos on a Universi...

Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, as per the Prime Minis...

Finnish PM Marin wishes PM Modi on birthday, says there's potential to deepen bilateral ties

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday adding that there is more potential to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland. On the occasion of your 70th birthday o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020