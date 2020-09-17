Left Menu
Development News Edition

Widows of Gas tragedy victims not getting their pension: activist

The 2011-12 annual report of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department had announced that widows of the victims will receive lifelong pension, he said. The December 1984 gas leak at a pesticide plant of Union Carbide in Bhopal, which claimed at least 3,000 lives, is termed as one of the worst industrial disasters in the world..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:19 IST
Widows of Gas tragedy victims not getting their pension: activist
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An organization working for the survivors of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy on Thursday alleged that widows of the victims are not getting pension since December. "The Madhya Pradesh government should resume the Rs 1,000 monthly pension to 4,998 women," said Balkrishna Namdeo, president of the Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pension Bhogi Sangharsh Morcha.

"They haven't been getting pension since December. These widows are living in penury in these testing times amid the COVID-19 outbreak," he added.

Some of these women are on a relay hunger strike for the last two days at Jeevan Jyoti Colony here to press the demand, he said. The 2011-12 annual report of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department had announced that widows of the victims will receive lifelong pension, he said.

The December 1984 gas leak at a pesticide plant of Union Carbide in Bhopal, which claimed at least 3,000 lives, is termed as one of the worst industrial disasters in the world.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-We're lucky to have Osaka as a leader, says King

Womens tennis is very fortunate to have U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka as its new figurehead, according to one of the sports greatest trailblazers Billie Jean King.Not only did the 22-year-old Japanese player win a second title at Flushing ...

Researchers suggest friends, not family key to human happiness

Think spending time with your kids and spouse is the key to your happiness You may actually be happier getting together with your friends, according to a research conducted by SMU psychology professor Nathan Hudson. Hudsons research finds t...

Tennis-Fed Cup to be re-named Billie Jean King Cup

Almost 60 years after Billie Jean King helped the United States win the inaugural Fed Cup, the team event is being re-named in honour of the greatest trailblazer in womens tennis.The competition, revamped this year to feature a 12-nation fi...

Poland to ban ritual animal slaughter for export - lawmaker

Poland plans to ban religious slaughtering of animals for export and the state will offer compensation to businesses that suffer, a ruling party member of parliament said on Thursday. Poland is one of the biggest European exporters of halal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020