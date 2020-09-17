Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amount from milk collection increased from Rs 367 to Rs 702 crores in 5 years: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that revenue from milk collection in the state has increased to Rs 702 crores in 2019-20 compared to Rs 367 crore in 2014-15.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:48 IST
Amount from milk collection increased from Rs 367 to Rs 702 crores in 5 years: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Banas Dairy event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that revenue from milk collection in the state has increased to Rs 702 crores in 2019-20 compared to Rs 367 crore in 2014-15. Adityanth made these remarks while attending the 'Milk price cheque distribution of Uttar Pradesh Dairy Farmers of Banas Dairy' event by video-conferencing.

"Banas Dairy is Asia's largest cooperative dairy and biggest member of Amul. Banas Dairy stores about 5 lakh liters of milk daily from about 1.68 lakh farmers through more than 2,700 committees in 29 districts and 79 tehsils of Uttar Pradesh. This milk collection is being done through the method established by Amul. In 2014-15, the milk collection was of Rs 367 and today it has increased to Rs 702 crores in 2019-20. The money is being paid directly into the accounts of milk-producing farmers," Chief Minister stated. "Along with farming, if we add animal husbandry, then farmers' income can be increased manifold. Banas Dairy has done it in Gujarat and now they are showing this kind of change in Uttar Pradesh as well. I sincerely thank the Chairman of Banas Dairy, Managing Director of Gujarat Dairy Federation and his entire team for distributing the bonus amount from his dairy's year-round profits to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The chief minister lauded the target set up by Banas Dairy to collect 10 lakh liters of milk in Uttar Pradesh by the year 2022. "It is truly laudable. I have seen during the coronavirus period that how it benefits farmers," he said. To promote milk products, several programs were started at the state level, Adityanath said."We are providing Rs 2 lakh prize money every year to the highest milk producing producer. We are giving Rs 1.5 lakh who stood second in milk production. Similarly, at the district level we are providing Rs 51,000 and a citation as Gokul Award," he said.

"At present, there are 7,293 cooperative milk societies in the state. We are in the process to increase the number of these societies," he added. Adityanath further said that the state government wants to establish a big dairy at commissionerate level in the state, then a dairy between every two districts, and then a dairy in every district in the third phase.

"This will help in generating employment opportunities for the youths and farmers," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US sanctions 2 Lebanon-based firms, Hezbollah-linked person

The US Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Lebanon-based companies and a man described as an official with the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group The United States considers the Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist organization and ha...

Senior Odisha BJP leader Ashok Sahu dies

Senior Odisha BJP leader and former IPS officer Ashok Sahu died at his residence here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 68.Sahu, who was ailing for the past one month following a brain stroke, breathed h...

Southwest says half of grounded Boeing 737-800 planes back in service

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it has now returned to service about half the 115 Boeing 737-800 aircraft it temporarily grounded after it discovered discrepancies in aircraft weight data. The Dallas-based airline said in a statement...

Pulwama-type attack averted in J and K with recovery of 52 kg of explosives: Army officials

A Pulwama-style terror strike was averted by the Indian Army with the recovery of 52 kg of explosives on Thursday in Kashmirs Karewa area which is not very far from the site of last years dastardly attack, Army officials said here. They sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020