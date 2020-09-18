Centre neglecting Telangana on GST dues: TRS MP

Left Menu
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta on Thursday alleged that the central government was neglecting Telangana on GST dues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 05:06 IST
TRS MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta on Thursday alleged that the central government was neglecting Telangana on GST dues. Speaking to ANI, Venkatesh said that Telangana was supposed to get Rs 9,000 crores from the Centre. He also said the state has been implementing extraordinary development schemes and programmes.

He said, "It is the youngest state and it is the Centre's responsibility to support the state in all aspects. But the central government is failing towards Telangana." "As far as the GST is concerned, Telangana is supposed to get Rs 9,000 crores but the central government is not responding and showing discrimination. That is the reason we staged a protest in front of Gandhi statue and we will be protesting in the house as well," added Venkatesh.

"There was a clear clause while introducing GST stating it is Centre's responsibility to pay Rs 9,000 crores to the states," he said. The MP highlighted another important issue associated with river Krishna and Godavari.

"Under the section 3 of Inter-State Dispute Act, 1986, when there is a dispute between or among the states regarding the river water distribution is concerned, it is the Centre's responsibility to form the tribunal to sort out the issue," Venkatesh said. "Despite various requests and representations by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and government officials, the central government is not responding to form a tribunal," he said, adding that the party will stage a protest in Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)

