Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's Haftar to announce end of oil blockade, source close to him says

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:36 IST
Libya's Haftar to announce end of oil blockade, source close to him says

A source close to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said on Friday that Haftar would shortly announce the lifting of his forces' blockade on Libyan oil exports, which has been in place since January.

However, Libya's National Oil Corporation said overnight it would not lift force majeure on exports until oil facilities were demilitarised. (Reporting By Reuters Libya newsroom, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

MP: infant's body found lying in box for six days at morgue

After the recent discovery of a decomposed body lying neglected on a stretcher, another corpse, that of a five-month-old boy, was found lying in a cardboard box at the same government-run hospital here. The box containing the body of the in...

Libya's Haftar says he will lift oil blockade

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said on Friday his forces would let oil production resume after an eight-month blockade and a senior politician in Tripoli said a committee would be formed to ensure fair distribution of revenues.Howe...

Sebi to empanel securities market trainers for investor education initiative

Sebi on Friday invited applications from individuals and entities to be empanelled as Securities Market Trainers SMARTs to shore up the regulators investor education initiative amid growing retail participation in the capital markets. Notin...

Leveraging youth to shape a better future, UN announces 17 Young Leaders for SDGs

The Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs represent the diverse voices of youth from every region of the world, and are collectively responsible for activating millions of young people in support of the SDGs. According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020