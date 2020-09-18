Libya's Haftar to announce end of oil blockade, source close to him says

A source close to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said on Friday that Haftar would shortly announce the lifting of his forces' blockade on Libyan oil exports, which has been in place since January.

However, Libya's National Oil Corporation said overnight it would not lift force majeure on exports until oil facilities were demilitarised. (Reporting By Reuters Libya newsroom, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)