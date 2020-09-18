Left Menu
Domestic air travel figures returning to pre-COVID levels: Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said domestic civil aviation operations are continuing smoothly and the number of domestic travellers is moving towards pre-COVID figures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:39 IST
Domestic air travel figures returning to pre-COVID levels: Puri
Domestic operations on Thursday were 1,16,398. (Source - Union Ministry of Civil Aviation). Image Credit: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said domestic civil aviation operations are continuing smoothly and the number of domestic travelers is moving towards pre-COVID figures. He said that over 9.1 million passengers have flown since flight operations resumed on May 25.

"Domestic civil aviation operations continue smoothly. With 1,16,398 passengers on 17 Sept 2020, we are slowly moving towards pre-COVID figures. More than 9.1 million passengers have now flown since operations recommenced on 25 May 2020," he said. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said the total number of flyers on September 17 was 1,16,398.

"On September 17, over 1.16 lakh passengers took to the skies; nearly 1.17 lakh passenger arrivals took place; 1,383 flight departures took place; 1,376 flight arrivals took place. A total of 2,759 flight movements took place across the country on Thursday and the footfalls were over 2.33 lakh footfalls at the airports," an official release stated.

Also Read: Hardeep Singh Puri to review Darbhanga, Deoghar airports on September 12

