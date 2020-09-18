Libya's Haftar says army has decided to resume output of oil

Libya's Haftar says army has decided to resume output of oilReuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:58 IST
Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said in a broadcast on Friday that his forces had decided to resume oil production after having blockaded export facilities since January, without giving further details.
However, Libya's National Oil Corporation said overnight it would not lift force majeure on exports until oil facilities were demilitarized. (Reporting By Libya newsroom, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle)
