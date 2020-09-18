Amit Shah lauds passage of two agriculture reform bills in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on the passage of two crucial Bills on agricultural reforms in the Lok Sabha. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said, "India is proud of its hardworking farmers who shoulder the creation of the nation's wealth and prosperity.

In the form of Modi Govt, for the first time, there is a Govt at the centre which is working day & night towards the empowerment of farmers and the passage of landmark agriculture reform Bills in the Lok Sabha yesterday is an unprecedented step in this direction".

The Union Home Minister said, "These path-breaking legislation of the Modi Govt will transform Agriculture sector and set farmers free from clutches of middlemen and help them overcome other obstacles These Bills will provide farmers with new avenues to sell their produce, which will increase their incomes".

Shri Amit Shah also said, "These historic and important agricultural reforms of Modi Govt will bring a positive transformation in the lives of farmers and will make them self-reliant. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar on the passage of these bills".

The Lok Sabha passed The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 yesterday.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers' produce which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter-State and intra-State trade.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 seeks to provide for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services and sale of future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

(With Inputs from PIB)