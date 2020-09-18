Civilian injured in ceasefire violation in J-K's Balakot
One civilian injured in ceasefire violation in the Balakot sector of Poonch here, according to Rahul Yadav, Poonch Deputy Commissioner on Friday.
Earlier today, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at about 4:30 pm.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
