Sonowal asks entrepreneurs to tap market potential of bamboo

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the state government was giving priority to the bamboo and cane sector and urged farmers and entrepreneurs to tap the market potential of bamboo by adopting innovative and scientific approaches. Speaking at a function organised on the occasion of World Bamboo Day, the chief minister also stressed on the need to focus on the quality of production and value addition of bamboo products.

Sonowal said that though bamboo grows naturally in the state, it was not considered from the business point of view earlier but with progress in the field of science and technology, it has made people aware of its commercial viability. He urged entrepreneurs to concentrate on producing bamboo items incorporating innovative ideas as the state could significantly gain from exporting bamboo products, which has a huge global demand with a market value of more than USD 60 billion.

He also observed that like Assam tea, Assam bamboo has huge potential to capture the world market and asked the State Bamboo Development Agency officials to provide all support to farmers and bamboo entrepreneurs. Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that that tissue culture for production of a good variety of bamboo has started and bamboo plantation in a massive scale would be taken up soon in the state.

He said that the country's two-third bamboo is produced in the North-eastern states and around 30 per cent of this is produced in Assam. Moreover, with the commissioning of the bio-fuel plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited, work for which has already begun, there will be a demand of 5 lakh metric tonne of bamboo and a roadmap has also been prepared to utilise bamboo waste for economic benefit, he added.

The chief minister also released a logo and inaugurated a website of the State Bamboo Development Agency, the organiser of the programme.