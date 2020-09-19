Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S., Guyana to launch joint maritime patrols near disputed Venezuela border

"Greater security, greater capacity to understand your border space, what's happening inside your Exclusive Economic Zone - those are all things that give Guyana sovereignty," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a joint appearance with newly-installed Guyanese President Irfaan Ali. Pompeo is using his four-nation South America tour to ramp up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen a six-year economic collapse and has been indicted in the United States on narcoterrorism charges, to resign.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 02:55 IST
U.S., Guyana to launch joint maritime patrols near disputed Venezuela border
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States and Guyana will begin joint maritime patrols aimed at drug interdiction near the South American country's disputed border with crisis-stricken Venezuela, the U.S. secretary of state and Guyana's new president said on Friday.

The agreement comes as U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, as part of a consortium with Hess Corp and China's CNOOC Ltd, ramps up crude output from Guyana's massive offshore Stabroek block, a large portion of which is in waters claimed by Venezuela. "Greater security, greater capacity to understand your border space, what's happening inside your Exclusive Economic Zone - those are all things that give Guyana sovereignty," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a joint appearance with newly-installed Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

Pompeo is using his four-nation South America tour to ramp up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen a six-year economic collapse and has been indicted in the United States on narcoterrorism charges, to resign. "We know that the Maduro regime has decimated the people of Venezuela and that Maduro himself is an indicted narcotics trafficker. That means he has to leave," Pompeo told reporters during his appearance in Georgetown with Ali.

Maduro, who remains in power despite Washington's 18-month campaign of economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure, said Pompeo was "bothering the region." "Mike Pompeo is calling for war against Venezuela, but he has failed," Maduro said in a state television address later on Friday.

The latest salvo in a century-long border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela that is currently being evaluated at the International Court of Justice came in late 2018, when Venezuela's navy intercepted a vessel conducting a seismic survey on Exxon's behalf. A series of offshore oil discoveries in recent years have given Guyana, which has no history of oil production, the potential to become one of Latin America's largest producers.

"We have had various difficulties and I think we welcome any help that would enhance our security, that would enhance our ability to protect our borders," Ali said.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European countries from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions on Friday to curb surging coronavirus infections in some of their largest cities, while Britain was reported to be considering a new national lockdown.DEATHS AND INFECTION...

Missile launch or storm repairs? Flurry of activity fuels speculation of N.Korea test

Analysts and security officials say they are watching for signs that North Korea may use an upcoming holiday to unveil new weapons or test fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile SLBM, after a flurry of activity was detected at a key ba...

Brazil's Rio will restore 100 ICU beds to fight COVID-19 due to high utilization

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will put back in place some 100 ICU beds that had been dismantled in recent weeks in an effort to deal with COVID-19 patients, even though deaths seemed to be falling.Currently, the utilization of ICU be...

Twins C Garver returns, Odorizzi goes to IL

Fresh off losing three of four to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins on Friday announced a handful of roster moves that will see them regain one key piece of their battery, while they lose another. The club is reinsta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020