Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP’s MMKSY helps rejuvenate barren land with solar fencing, attracts farmers’ praise

Faced with farmers abandoning agriculture due to wild animal attacks on their crops, the Himachal government has launched a scheme to provide for fencing around farmlands, including solar fencing, attracting fulsome praise from beneficiaries.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 19-09-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:23 IST
HP’s MMKSY helps rejuvenate barren land with solar fencing, attracts farmers’ praise
Representative image

Faced with farmers abandoning agriculture due to wild animal attacks on their crops, the Himachal government has launched a scheme to provide for fencing around farmlands, including solar fencing, attracting fulsome praise from beneficiaries. The scheme was launched under the Mukhyamantri Khet Sansarakshan Yojna (MMKSY), which provides a 50 percent subsidy on barbed wire and chain link fencing, 70 percent on composite fencing, and 85 percent on solar fencing," said DC Kangra Rakesh Prajapati.

"Under the scheme launched in 2019-20, a sum of Rs 10.31 crore was spent on 1,26,843 meters of solar fencing on the land of 784 farmers across the district," he said. "Solar fencing comprises solar energy-driven fencing," said state's northern region Joint Director (Agriculture) Narendra Dhiman, explaining its mechanism.

"In this modern, non-conventional fencing, wires carry solar-energy produced current delivering a fierce but non-fatal shock to an animal coming in its contact, causing a suitable deterrent effect on animals," he added. The scheme has attracted fulsome praise from the beneficiary farmers.

Rajendra Kumar, panchayat pradhan, who lives at Kuthama near Gaggal Airport, is one of the beneficiaries of the scheme. "I had abandoned farming nearly ten years ago due to persistent attack by stray and wild animals, including pigs, monkeys, and my land had become barren. But, when I heard about the MMKSY, I decided to avail it," he said.

He said he decided to erect solar fencing around an area of 320 square meters of about 10 kanals of land. "Out of the total cost of Rs 3,58,543, I gave Rs 1,07,562 as my share and received a subsidy of Rs 2,50,980 from the Agriculture Department.

"No doubt this is a unique and innovative scheme of the state govt," said Kumar, expressing his gratitude to the government. Another beneficiary of the scheme, Mithila Sharma of Siholpuri village under Shahpur Panchayat, said there was so much terror of attack by nilgai, pigs, and monkeys on her fields that they did not allow even turmeric or greens to be harvested apart from traditional crops.

"On the finding of the plan, I put a fence on my land in an area of 310 square meters. It cost me Rs. 3,36,927 out of which I deposited Rs 1,01,078 as my share while the department provided a subsidy of Rs 2,35,849," she said.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NIA orders attaching of house of JeM terrorist arrested in 2017 attack on CRPF centre in J-K: Spokesperson.

NIA orders attaching of house of JeM terrorist arrested in 2017 attack on CRPF centre in J-K Spokesperson....

HP’s MMKSY helps rejuvenate barren land with solar fencing, attracts farmers’ praise

Faced with farmers abandoning agriculture due to wild animal attacks on their crops, the Himachal government has launched a scheme to provide for fencing around farmlands, including solar fencing, attracting fulsome praise from beneficiarie...

Maha: 22 per cent suspects tested COVID-19 positive in Thane

At least 22 percent of 7.12 lakh suspects tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtras Thane district have turned out be positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday. As many as 7,12,567 persons have been tested so far, of whic...

Maha: Minister reviews exam preparations in Marathwada varsity

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Saturday reviewed the preparations afoot at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here to conduct exams scheduled to start from October 1. A total of 1.14 lak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020