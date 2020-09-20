NCW chief reacts to Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap; asks her to send complaint

Actor Payal Ghosh has to send me a complaint after which we will look into the matter and will take it up with police, said Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Sunday. "Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we will look into the matter and will take it up with police," she told ANI in Delhi.

Ghosh has accused Kashyap of sexual harassment and said the Bollywood Director made her feel "uncomfortable." "He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened should not have happened. If someone approaches you for work, it does not mean the person is prepared for anything," she told ANI earlier on Sunday.

However, responding to sexual assault allegations by the actress, Kashyap termed it as "baseless". (ANI)