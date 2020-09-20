Left Menu
IMD issues red alert for 4 Kerala districts

After heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for the Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts of the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for the Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts of the state. The IMD further predicted orange alerts for the surrounding six districts including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Pallakad.

Several other districts including Thiruvananthapuram have also received ample rainfall and have been places under yellow alert. "Under the influence of likely formation of a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal and the consequent strengthening of lower-level winds along the West Coast including Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy at one or two places in Kerala on Sunday," the IMD said in a statement.

National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in the districts where red and orange alerts have been sounded. (ANI)

