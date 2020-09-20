Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swarna River flowing over limit in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall, rescue operations underway: SDRF

Swarna River near Perampalli in Udupi district of Karnataka is flowing over the limit due to heavy rainfall in the area, said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday.

ANI | Udupi (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:05 IST
Swarna River flowing over limit in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall, rescue operations underway: SDRF
Rescue operation being carried out near Perampalli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Swarna River near Perampalli in Udupi district of Karnataka is flowing over the limit due to heavy rainfall in the area, said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday. "Swarna River near Perampalli, Udupi is flowing over the limit. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF teams conducting rescue operations with the help of rubber boats. Rain continuing," said SDRF in a statement.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rains and thundershowers over most places in Karnataka in the next 48 hours. In a forecast issued specifically for Karnataka, and valid till September 22, IMD said, "Rain/Thunderstorms very likely to occur at most places over the state."

"A red alert has been announced for September 20 and September 21 in Malnad districts like Uttara Kannada, Chikmagalur Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, as they are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places," said CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, on Sunday. According to Patil, Coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall today.

"North Interior Karnataka and South interior Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from September 20 to September 23," he said. He also advised people to not enter into the sea at the coast of Karnataka, as the wind speed id likely to exceed 40 kilometres per hour to 45 kilometres per hour. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

No restriction on accessing any website in Jammu and Kashmir: Centre

There is no restriction on accessing any website, including social media sites, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the mobile data services are presently restrict...

Windies-England T20Is to feature DRS for first-time in women's bilateral series

The upcoming T20Is between West Indies and England will become the first womens bilateral series to feature Decision Review System DRS. According to ESPNcricinfo report, the technology was available throughout the last two T20 World Cups, a...

Massive damage of rare plants probed at Nevada mine site

State and federal authorities are investigating the mysterious loss of a significant swath of a rare desert wildflower thats being considered for federal protection at a contentious mine site in Nevada with some of the largest untapped lith...

Posing as cops, gang of four held for extorting money from people in Delhi's Rohini

A gang of four men have been arrested in Rohini for allegedly posing as police officials and extorting money from people either in the name of any violation or illegal activity, police said on Sunday. The four identifed as -- Sagar, Praveen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020