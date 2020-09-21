India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate crosses landmark 80%, highest in world

India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national Recovery Rate of Covid-19 cases -- the highest in the world by registering over 90,000 recoveries for the third successive day, the government said on Monday. At least 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases are close to 44 lakh (43,96,399), so far which is highest in the world.

According to the health ministry, the recovery rate was 27.52 per cent on May 4, while it was 63.02 per cent on July 13, and on September 21 -- the recovery rate has reached 80 per cent. Twelve states and Union Territories have registered Recovery Rate more than the national average. These include Andaman Nicobar Island (94.50), D&D & D&N (92.10), Bihar (91.80), Tamil Nadu(89.80), West Bengal (87) Andhra Pradesh (86.50), Delhi (85), Gujarat (84.01), Rajasthan (83) Telangana (82.20) Assam (81.30) and Odisha (81) respectively.

About 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 states/UTs. According to the health ministry, India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19 per cent of the world total, it said.

COVID19 cases have crossed over 5.49 million mark in India with 87,882 deaths. (ANI)