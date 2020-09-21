Left Menu
Fire breaks out at COVID hospital in Odisha's Cuttack

A fire broke out at Sadguru COVID hospital in Cuttack district's Jagatpur area here on Monday afternoon.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:03 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at Sadguru COVID hospital in Cuttack district's Jagatpur area here on Monday afternoon.

The patients, diagnosed with coronavirus, who were admitted here are being shifted to other hospitals in ambulances. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

