Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece says it's close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey

Greece is close to resuming talks with Turkey over maritime zones, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday, after Ankara this month recalled an oil and gas exploration vessel from disputed Mediterranean waters in a move welcomed by Athens.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:46 IST
Greece says it's close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey
Representative image Image Credit: centcom.mil

Greece is close to resuming talks with Turkey over maritime zones, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday, after Ankara this month recalled an oil and gas exploration vessel from disputed Mediterranean waters in a move welcomed by Athens. NATO members Turkey and Greece bitterly disagree over maritime jurisdiction and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, based on conflicting views about the extent of their continental shelves.

Turkey infuriated Greece last month when it sent the Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel to the area. Ankara says the boat has now been recalled for routine maintenance. "We're close to resuming exploratory talks, but how soon this will happen depends on both sides, on Greece and Turkey. The sentiment is good," Petsas told reporters, adding that Ankara had also indicated its wish for a resumption of talks.

The long-running discussions between Athens and Ankara on demarcating their maritime zones broke down in 2016. Greek media say they could resume as early as this week. Greece and its close ally Cyprus, both European Union member states, are locked in a dispute with Turkey over overlapping claims to areas believed to be rich in natural gas.

EU leaders are expected to evaluate the situation at a summit on Sept 24-25, though member states are divided over how best to proceed. EU foreign ministers are also due to discuss the issue on Monday. Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday that exploratory talks could resume but that threats of EU sanctions were not helpful.

Cyprus has pressed for sanctions against Turkey, angered by Ankara's move last week to extend the operations of two vessels in Mediterranean waters off Cyprus until mid-October. , But, underscoring Greece's milder tone following the withdrawal of the Oruc Reis, Petsas said on Monday the EU should examine ways to activate sanctions only if Turkey does not stick to its recent stance of de-escalation in the east Mediterranean.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also due to visit Greece this month. He has said the United States is "deeply concerned" about Turkey's actions in the eastern Mediterranean and has urged a diplomatic end to the crisis.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Things will change for women cricket in India, the day they win World Cup: Anjum Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra feels that womens cricket in the country will fillip when the Women in Blue will win a World Cup in any format. During an interaction with ANI, Chopra said that the Board of Control for Cricket BCCI is d...

Pope says autistic kids are beautiful, unique flowers to God

Pope Francis told a group of children with autism and spectrum disorders Monday that they are beautiful, unique flowers in the eyes of GodFrancis met with members of an Austrian centre for autism, Sonnenschein Sunshine, in an audience at th...

Dozens killed in bloodiest Afghanistan clashes since peace talks began

At least 57 members of the Afghan security forces were killed and dozens injured in overnight clashes with Taliban fighters across Afghanistan, security officials said on Monday, in the bloodiest day of fighting since government and insurge...

Three killed as heavy rains lash Kerala

Three people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in the last two days as heavy showers continued to lash several parts of the state on Monday, officials said. Two men, aged 37 and 50, drowned when they fell into flooded water pits in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020