Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complaint filed against KTR, Mayor and others over minor's death after drowning in open 'Nala' at Neredmet

The parents of Sumedha Kapuria, a twelve-year-old girl, who lost her life after falling into an open drain in the Malkajgiri area, filed a complaint against Minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao, GHMC Mayor, Zonal Commissioner, local corporator and others responsible, stressing that it was due to GHMC's negligence and incompetence that their daughter died.

ANI | Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:21 IST
Complaint filed against KTR, Mayor and others over minor's death after drowning in open 'Nala' at Neredmet
The parents of deceased girl filed a complaint (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The parents of Sumedha Kapuria, a twelve-year-old girl, who lost her life after falling into an open drain in the Malkajgiri area, filed a complaint against Minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao, GHMC Mayor, Zonal Commissioner, local corporator and others responsible, stressing that it was due to GHMC's negligence and incompetence that their daughter died. AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan led Sumedha's parents Abhijit and Sukanya and stood by their side, as the bereaved parents filed the complaint at Neredmet Police Station.

Sukanya Kapuria, mother of deceased girl Sumedha, speaking to ANI said, "We have been residing in Deendayal Nagar, Malkajgiri locality for more than two years and many times local residents had complained about the open nalas (drains) in the past." "Colony residents gave representations to Municipal Affairs Minister KTR, GHMC Mayor, local corporator to solve the problem of open nalas. But no one has responded. If those in responsible positions had acted earlier, our daughter would have been saved today. We feel that no parent should suffer like us in the future. No child should again face the same fate. Therefore demanding justice for Sumedha, we have filed a complaint against the Municipal Affairs Minister and others who are decision-makers," she added.

Speaking to ANI after filing the complaint at Neredmet Police Station, Congress senior leader and AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Shravan said, it is very sad to see that a young girl's life lost due to the utter negligence of GHMC. "Municipal Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao who says that TRS government has developed Hyderabad city by spending Rs 60,000 crore did not even visit the girl's family and did not even inquire about the incident. Such is the callousness of this TRS administration. There is no accountability in this government. TRS leaders are busy in corruption and take no responsibility. Congress party demands accountability from the government. We appreciate the determination of Sumedha's parents. We will stand by them and fight for justice for Sumedha," said Shravan.

"Police have conveniently filed a missing case in case of Sumedha's death, that too against an Assistant Engineer (AE) and Divisional Engineer (DE). This is nothing but shielding those in power and making lower rung employees scapegoats. Municipal Minister KTR, Hyderabad mayor, zonal commissioner, local corporator are responsible for the death of Sumedha. We will launch a mass campaign for achieving 'JusticeforSumedha' and fight till guilty are punished," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Three COVID-19 positives in latest round of Premier League tests

The Premier Leagues latest round of COVID-19 tests produced three positive results, it said in a statement on Monday. There were 1,574 players and staff tested for the novel coronavirus from Sept. 14-20 at the top flight clubs.The identity ...

Ex-UK PM May slams Johnson's bid to break international law

The British government on Monday won over some domestic political opponents of its plan to breach part of the Brexit divorce deal it agreed upon with the European Union but not former Prime Minister Theresa May, who warned that the move wo...

Delhi riots: 5 persons received Rs 1.61cr for executing conspiracy in riots, alleges chargesheet

Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, activist Khalid Saifi, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association President Shifa Ur Rehman and Jamia student Meeran Haider allegedly received Rs 1.61 crore for m...

Gehlot holds meeting over MGNREGA, rural road projects

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said construction labourer card should be issued to such people who have completed 90 days of work under the MGNREGA scheme. This will provide facilities of various social security schemes, including ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020