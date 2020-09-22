Left Menu
Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 20 in Bhiwandi building collapse

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharastra has risen to 20, the Thane Municipal Corporation informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 08:59 IST
Visual from the mishap site. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharastra has risen to 20, the Thane Municipal Corporation informed on Tuesday. "As of 8 am today morning, the death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse stands at 20," they said.

The three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in Maharashtra's Thane district. Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

