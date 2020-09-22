Left Menu
Rajya Sabha passes Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020, which seeks to establish Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance by upgrading Raksha Shakti University, Gandhinagar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020, which seeks to establish Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance by upgrading Raksha Shakti University, Gandhinagar. Later, the Upper House was adjourned till 9 AM Wednesday.

The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. The Rashtriya Raksha University is proposed to be a multi-disciplinary university to create new knowledge through research and collaboration with different stakeholders and help to fulfill the need for a pool of trained professionals with specialized knowledge and new skill sets in various wings of policing, the criminal justice system and correctional administration.

The university will have linkage with world-class universities in other countries for exchange of contemporary research, academic collaboration, course design, technical know-how, training and skill development. It will be multi-disciplinary and will create new knowledge through research and collaboration with different stakeholders. (ANI)

