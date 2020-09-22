Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

In a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Banerjee said the state government has already introduced the Krishak Bandhu scheme for the farmers. "However, we will be happy to provide benefits to the farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, and in that case, the Central government may transfer the requisite fund direct to the state government for further disbursement with full responsibility to the beneficiaries through the state government machinery," she said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:08 IST
Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Centre, saying the PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat schemes will be implemented in West Bengal if the funds are routed through the state government. In a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Banerjee said the state government has already introduced the Krishak Bandhu scheme for the farmers.

"However, we will be happy to provide benefits to the farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, and in that case, the Central government may transfer the requisite fund direct to the state government for further disbursement with full responsibility to the beneficiaries through the state government machinery," she said. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, the central government is providing annually Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to the farmers. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

In a separate letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Banerjee said that under the Swasthya Sathi scheme the state government was providing free treatment to the people of the state. "Ayushman Bharat Scheme may be extended by the government of India with entire 100 percent expenditure for the scheme in such a case, the entire funding for the scheme may be routed through the state government," she said.

Billed as the world's largest government healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat is funded with 60 per cent contribution coming from the central government and the remaining from the states. Both the letters were written on September 9 and released to the media on Tuesday evening.

The letters were released after the BJP and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar questioned Banerjee's opposition to the farm bills when her government has not implemented the central scheme for the benefit of farmers. In the letter to Tomar, Banerjee said the state government introduced the Krishak Bandhu scheme to provide financial assistance to the farmers much before.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

In a major setback to the LDF government in Kerala, a court here on Tuesday rejected its plea for withdrawing a case related to ruckus in the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four others, then in opposition, are the ...

10 'trafficked' children rescued in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR claimed on Tuesday that it had rescued 10 children who were allegedly trafficked to work as child labourers, even as the police said they were in the process to ascertain the traffic...

Turkey, Greece ready for talks, Ankara says

Turkey and Greece are ready to resume exploratory talks over their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish presidency said, after a call between the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the European Union on Tuesday. T...

Dominic Purcell teases 'Prison Break' season 6

Actor Dominic Purcell has claimed that the sixth installment of his popular action drama Prison Break has been greenlit. The Fox series followed Micheal Scofield Wentworth Miller, an engineer who installs himself in a prison he helped desig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020