Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 new disciplines eligible for central government jobs under sports quota

As many as 20 new disciplines including baseball, body-building, rugby, motorsports have been introduced for Central Government jobs under the sports quota, said Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:19 IST
20 new disciplines eligible for central government jobs under sports quota
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 20 new disciplines including baseball, body-building, rugby, motorsports have been introduced for Central Government jobs under the sports quota, said Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. In a written reply in Lok Sabha today, Kiren Rijiju said that the government has introduced 20 new disciplines- Baseball, Body-Building, Cycling Polo, Deaf Sports, Fencing, Kudo, Mallakhamb, Motor Sports, Net Ball, Para Sports (for sports discipline included in para-Olympics and Para Asian Games), Pencak Silat, Shooting Ball, Roll Ball, Rugby, Sepak Takraw, Soft Tennis, Tenpin Bowling, Triathlon, Tug-of-war and Wushu.

"The recruitment of meritorious sportspersons under sports quota is done as per the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training from time to time and it is applicable to only Central Government Ministries/Departments. 'Sports' being State subject, these instructions are not binding for State Governments," read the reply. The minister said that the Department of Personnel & Training in consultation with the Department of Sports has included Mallakhamb, Tug of War and Roll Ball for the appointment of meritorious sportspersons under sports quota in newly introduced 20 sports disciplines. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

In a major setback to the LDF government in Kerala, a court here on Tuesday rejected its plea for withdrawing a case related to ruckus in the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four others, then in opposition, are the ...

10 'trafficked' children rescued in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR claimed on Tuesday that it had rescued 10 children who were allegedly trafficked to work as child labourers, even as the police said they were in the process to ascertain the traffic...

Turkey, Greece ready for talks, Ankara says

Turkey and Greece are ready to resume exploratory talks over their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish presidency said, after a call between the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the European Union on Tuesday. T...

Dominic Purcell teases 'Prison Break' season 6

Actor Dominic Purcell has claimed that the sixth installment of his popular action drama Prison Break has been greenlit. The Fox series followed Micheal Scofield Wentworth Miller, an engineer who installs himself in a prison he helped desig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020