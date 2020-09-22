Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU may allow more state aid to boost green projects

Vestager's comments underscore the European Commission's efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, both to fuel an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement. Vestager said one example that might qualify for a green bonus could be state funded building projects that use recycled materials.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:40 IST
EU may allow more state aid to boost green projects
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European Union governments may be allowed to grant more state aid to projects that help the bloc achieve its climate goals, Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday, calling such an incentive a "green bonus".

In contrast, polluting factories or power plants may be rebuffed when they seek state aid, she said. Vestager's comments underscore the European Commission's efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, both to fuel an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

Vestager said one example that might qualify for a green bonus could be state funded building projects that use recycled materials. "We could think of giving a sort of 'green bonus', which allows governments to use more state aid for projects that make a genuine contribution to our green goals," she told an event organised by European Parliament liberal group Renew Europe.

"We could also look at how to build on the success of competitive tenders in keeping renewable energy costs down, by seeing if we could extend that approach to other areas," she added. At the same time, "we might refuse to approve aid that would harm the environment, or would keep polluting factories or power plants operating," Vestager said.

She plans to kick off a consultation in the coming weeks on how competition rules and sustainability policies work together, culminating in a conference early next year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Arms depot of Iran-backed Hezbollah explodes in Lebanon, source says

An arms depot of the Iran-backed Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah exploded in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, a security source said, injuring several people and sending a new shockwave across a nation grappling with its deepest crisis in three d...

MP: Groom, two others held for holding procession sans permit

Three persons from a wedding party, including the groom, were arrested for allegedly holding a procession without taking permission from local authorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district, police said on Tuesday...

COVID-19: Maha govt ignoring Marathwada, claims BJP leader

Former Latur guardian minister andMaharashtra BJP leader Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar on Tuesdaysaid the city had the highest coronavirus mortality ratebecause the state government was busy concentrating on MumbaiHe was speaking to reporter...

WRAPUP 1-Euro zone rebounds from recession but clouds gather

Europe appears to have weathered a pandemic-induced recession better than many feared, a slew of indicators suggested on Tuesday, but prospects for a second wave of infections and a hard Brexit are once again raising talk of more stimulus.H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020