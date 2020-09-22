Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's NOC says output to rise as it seeks to revive oil industry

It expects a 400,000 bpd increase in Libyan production by December. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, are closely watching the Libya situation, waiting to see if this time Libya's return to the oil market is sustainable, sources told Reuters.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:57 IST
Libya's NOC says output to rise as it seeks to revive oil industry
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter

Libya's National Oil Company said it expected oil production to rise to 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) next week, as the OPEC member looks to revive its oil industry, crippled by a blockade since January. Oil prices fell around 5% on Monday, partly due to the potential return of Libyan barrels to a market that's already grappling with the prospect of collapsing demand from rising coronavirus cases.

Libya produced around 1.2 million bpd - over 1% of global production - before the blockade, which slashed the OPEC member's output to around 100,000 bpd. The NOC said on Tuesday it was resuming exports at Zueitina oil terminal, in addition to Marsa El Hariga and Brega terminals, after assessing the security situation at the port and connected fields.

The state-run producer said it was still evaluating other ports and fields. Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said last week his forces would lift their eight-month blockade of oil exports.

But the extent and sustainability of the revival is uncertain. After repeated blockades and security problems, the NOC has said it will only resume operations at facilities devoid of military presence. Nearly a decade after NATO-backed rebels overthrew dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Libya remains in turmoil, with no central government and rival factions splitting the country between east and west since 2014. Unrest has slashed production capacity from 1.6 million bpd pre-2011.

An escalation of conflict since last year led to a military build-up, including deployment of foreign mercenaries. The NOC wants to ensure that armed groups are not within the inner perimeter of facilities, and decisions on whether to reopen could depend on the level of trust with local groups, an oil industry source in Libya said. The lifting of the oil blockade has also triggered a political backlash in western Libya, due to concerns that terms announced by the deputy prime minister of the Tripoli-based government will cede some control over oil revenues to rivals in the east.

It is unclear how revenues will be used, pending a political deal to create a unity government. Oil tankers are expected to begin arriving from Wednesday to load crude in storage. The Marlin Shikoku tanker is making its way to Hariga to load a cargo for trader Unipec, according to shipping data and traders.

Goldman Sachs said Libya's return should not derail the oil market's recovery, with an upside risk to production likely to be offset by higher compliance with production cuts from other OPEC members. "We see both logistical and political risks to a fast and sustainable increase in production," the bank said. It expects a 400,000 bpd increase in Libyan production by December.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, are closely watching the Libya situation, waiting to see if this time Libya's return to the oil market is sustainable, sources told Reuters.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pashtuns hold protest at UNHRC against Pakistan army for abducting and killing activists

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM Europe organised a protest in front of UNHRC headquarters in Geneva to condemn gross human rights violations in Pakistan. The Pashtuns were joined by Sindhis, Baloch and activists ...

Macron to Russia: Give us answers on Navalny or face consequences

Frances president on Tuesday demanded an immediate explanation from Russia over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, warning that Paris would not allow its red lines on the use of chemical weapons to be crossed. We will not toler...

Free treatment provided under AB-PMJAY to over 1.26 crore beneficiaries: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that free treatment has been provided to more than 1.26 crore beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana AB-PMJAY and more than 12.5 crore e-cards have been iss...

24-year-old woman becomes entrepreneur, starts home delivery of gift hampers in Kashmir Valley

A 24-year-old woman has become a successful entrepreneur after starting a business of home delivery of gift hampers in Kashmir. Samar Shawl belongs to a family that has its own business. Since childhood, Samar was good at packing gifts with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020